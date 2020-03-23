Devin and Jason McCourty made it as clear as possible over the weekend: They have faith in Jarrett Stidham.
The brothers talked about Stidham and the Patriots’ quarterbacking situation on their podcast, “Double Coverage,” saying that the youngster out of Auburn made his bones as the scout team quarterback against New England’s defense.
“To me, the best thing for (Stidham) was that he had to go against our defense every week. He didn’t have it easy,” said Devin McCourty. "I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we’d make eye contact and he’d just start smiling and laughing.
“To me, there were weeks where he was just on point. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because (he) ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I’ve got to know him off the field as well. He’s a really good guy.
"Young guy, but very mature. He’s married. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”
With the departure of Tom Brady, Stidham, Brian Hoyer, and Cody Kessler are the three quarterbacks on the New England depth chart moving forward. Last season, Stidham saw action in three regular-season games and went 2-for-4 for 14 yards and an interception.
