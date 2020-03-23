Devin and Jason McCourty made it as clear as possible over the weekend: They have faith in Jarrett Stidham.

The brothers talked about Stidham and the Patriots’ quarterbacking situation on their podcast, “Double Coverage,” saying that the youngster out of Auburn made his bones as the scout team quarterback against New England’s defense.

“To me, the best thing for (Stidham) was that he had to go against our defense every week. He didn’t have it easy,” said Devin McCourty. "I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we’d make eye contact and he’d just start smiling and laughing.