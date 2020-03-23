The Patriots are moving on from another longtime franchise stalwart, releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski Monday afternoon, according to a league source.

Gostkowski played 14 seasons in New England after being selected in the fourth round in 2006. Gostkowski, who had his 2019 campaign cut short by hip surgery, connected on 374 of 428 field goals and 653 of 664 PATs for 1,775 points.