The Patriots have sent a letter to their season ticket-holders, letting them know that the team has suspended its deadline for annual member invoices, pushing the deadline back to June 30.
“We thank you for your continued support of the New England Patriots and we look forward to the time when we can welcome you back to Gillette Stadium to cheer on our team — together. Our thoughts and well wishes are with you in the days to come,” read the letter.
The initial deadline was March 31.
