Davis played 382 special teams snaps in 2019 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the third-most of any NFL player behind Carolina’s Colin Jones and the New York Giants’ Michael Thomas. Matthew Slater led the Patriots in special teams snaps with 326.

The move comes just a few days after former Patriots safety/core special teamer Nate Ebner signed with the Giants .

The Patriots have added a new player in a familiar role, signing free agent safety/core special teamer Cody Davis Monday, according to Davis’ agent Jordan Woy.

Davis, 30, has been in the NFL since 2013, originally signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. He spent five years with the Rams and then went to Jacksonville for two seasons. He’s 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds and, though he’s made his career on special teams, did play some defense for the Rams in 2016 and 2017.

He’s also really fast. In 2016, according to the Rams’ website, he hit 23.32 miles per hour on one play tracked by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and topped 22 miles per hour in 10 of his 15 games played for LA that year.

Fun fact: Davis competed on The Price Is Right in 2017 and won $5,000 which he donated to charity.

Davis would seem to best into Ebner’s old role, but the Patriots did sign a player who’d made his career on special teams, Terrence Brooks, before last season and wound up having him play meaningful defensive snaps as well.

