Pereda, who is from Venezuela, hit .241 last season with two homers in his first year at Double A. He finished with a .641 OPS, 18 extra-base hits, and 39 RBIs. Rawlings named Pereda the winner of its Minor League Gold Glove last season.

On Monday, they acquired Jhonny Pereda from the Chicago Cubs, completing the Jan. 21 trade for righthanded pitcher Travis Lakins.

The Red Sox added some catching depth to their farm system.

In 2018, he hit .272 in advanced Single A.

Pereda also has started 69 games at first base and two at third base during his seven seasons in the minors.

But his best work is behind the plate, where he’s shown a knack for throwing out baserunners. He threw out 44 of 132 attempted base stealers last season and was charged with only three errors.

Before spring training was shut down, Pereda played in 10 games for the Cubs and was 3 for 9 with a double, a walk, and no strikeouts. His ceiling is that of a major league backup, but that’s better than can be said for most of the catchers in the Red Sox system.

Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Julian can be reached at julian,mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack