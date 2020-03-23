NFL Network reported that Washington is sending a fifth-round pick in next month’s draft to Carolina in exchange for Allen.

Washington on Monday acquired Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The Redskins have traded for a quarterback coach Ron Rivera is plenty familiar with. Just not that one.

It’s not as big a splash as getting Cam Newton, but Allen becomes competition for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Rivera coached Allen with Carolina the past two seasons before being fired.

Rivera repeatedly praised Allen's toughness and said, “He doesn't let things faze him.”

“I'm not concerned about Kyle's learning curve,” Rivera said last season. “He's a young quarterback who is going to make young mistakes. But that is why you put him out there. We're going to live with his learning pains because that is what the game is all about.”

Allen, 24, has thrown for 3,588 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 15 NFL games in 2018 and 2019, all with the Panthers. He became their starter last season when Newton got hurt, finished with 23 turnovers and was benched for rookie Will Grier the final two weeks after Carolina fell out of the playoff hunt.

The Panthers signed Allen as an undrafted free agent out of Houston. He has expressed gratitude for Rivera giving him a chance.

“There weren’t many places for me or opportunities coming out of college, and Coach Rivera gave me that opportunity," Allen said. “In camp and everything we did in practices, he never just treated me as camp arm . . . He always gave me opportunities, and without him I don’t know where I would be right now.”

Rivera made it clear upon taking over control of Washington’s football operations that he wanted a veteran to compete with Haskins for the starting job. The Ohio State product completed 58.6 percent of his passes and threw for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions during his rookie year.

Meanwhile in Carolina, a person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

The person said Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal.

Walker joins the Panthers on the first day that XFL players were allowed to sign with NFL teams.

Both Walker and Whitehead played college football at Temple under new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

The 25-year-old Walker was one of the stars of the XFL and a leading MVP candidate, throwing for 1,338 yards with 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions while leading the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start before the league canceled its season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While playing under Rhule at Temple, Walker threw for 10,668 yards in four seasons with 74 touchdowns and 44 interceptions before finishing in 2017. He has spent parts of the past three seasons on the Colts’ practice squad, but has never played a regular-season down in the NFL.

Whitehead is a more proven player. He’s played 125 games with 87 starts and has 633 tackles and five interceptions. He has started 63 of a possible 64 games over the past four seasons with the Lions and Raiders. Last year, Whitehead had 108 tackles for the Raiders.

Falcons grab WR Treadwell

A person familiar with the deals said the Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Vikings, and guard Justin McCray.

The Falcons also re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old Treadwell is expected to compete for a spot behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on Atlanta’s depth chart.

Treadwell has had a disappointing career after he was the No. 23 overall selection from Mississippi in the 2016 draft. He was cut by the Vikings before the 2019 season before he was re-signed Sept. 25 and had nine catches for 184 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

Treadwell had 35 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

McCray, 27, started in four of 15 games with Cleveland in 2019. He played his first two seasons with Green Bay.

Wreh-Wilson had 24 tackles and seven passes defensed in 14 games, including one start, in 2019. His re-signing was important for depth after the Falcons cut starting cornerback Desmond Trufant before free agency.

Burgess returning to Jets

The Jets and linebacker James Burgess have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus told the Associated Press.

Burgess started the final 10 games of last season at inside linebacker for the Jets after injuries decimated the position.

The 26-year-old linebacker is a favorite of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who also coached him in Cleveland. Burgess finished second on the team to only Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams in total tackles with 90.

Burgess was signed to the practice squad after the season opener, when C.J. Mosley was injured and was promoted to the active roster in late October. He became a consistent playmaker and reliable tackler for the Jets, who also lost Avery Williamson to a season-ending injury in the preseason.

Cardinals add to defense

The Cardinals have agreed to terms on one-year contracts for safety Chris Banjo and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.

The Cardinals announced they were re-signing both players Monday. The 30-year-old Banjo played in 13 games last season for Arizona and was a valuable contributor on special teams. The seven-year veteran also provides depth in the secondary.

The 26-year-old Bullard played in nine games last season and started six. He had 22 tackles, including 1½ sacks. He played his first three seasons with the Bears and was a third-round selection in the 2016 draft.

Rams reveal new looks

The Rams have unveiled a brand-new logo and some familiar new colors ahead of a milestone season.

The Rams’ primary colors are royal blue and yellow again after the franchise’s rebranding announcement, which was mad with less fanfare than the team originally hoped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rams’ new primary logo features an “LA” with a ram’s horn curved around the letters, while a new secondary logo is a modern update of the classic ram’s head logo occasionally used by the team in previous decades.

With new uniforms coming up later in the year, the Rams are finally getting their long-awaited new look before the fifth season of the franchise’s return to Los Angeles. The team is making changes in conjunction with the opening later this year of SoFi Stadium, Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar arena complex in Inglewood, Calif.

Demoff said the Rams’ uniforms will be unveiled at some point between the draft and training camp, but it seems clear they will be wearing bold versions of the classic colors beloved by their Los Angeles fans. It also seems clear the Rams’ famous horned helmets — the first helmet logo in football history — aren’t going anywhere.