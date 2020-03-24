Earlier this week, the Boston Symphony Orchestra launched “BSO at Home,” an online hub where listeners can stay connected with the orchestra while Symphony Hall remains closed. Programming is available via www.bso.org/athome.
“BSO at Home” offerings will include six weeks of curated audio from the BSO vaults (available weekdays at 10 a.m.), behind-the-scenes videos from past BSO and Tanglewood activities, and self-produced videos from BSO musicians and conductors who have buckled down in their homes (associate principal bassoon Rick Ranti and oboist Andrea Bonsignore were the first to share a home video). A “BSO Homeschool” page will include videos and other educational offerings for families who have turned their living rooms into classrooms for school-age children.
WCRB-FM will also air encore broadcasts of BSO concerts from the past six years at 8 p.m. every day except Sundays for the next four weeks. Listeners can catch them on-air at 99.5 FM or online at www.classicalwcrb.org.
With the “BSO at Home” announcement came news that the orchestra has canceled all performances and events at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood through May 2, which was to be the end of the subscription season. The BSO also axed its performances at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, which is closed through May 10. Canceled performances include the highly anticipated performance of Act III of Wagner’s “Tristan and Isolde” starring Jonas Kaufmann as Tristan, and the return of conductor Christoph von Dohnányi to the BSO podium for the season’s final concerts. Music director Andris Nelsons was touring Europe with the Vienna Philharmonic earlier this month when venues around the continent began to close due to the coronavirus. He remains overseas.