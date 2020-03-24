Earlier this week, the Boston Symphony Orchestra launched “BSO at Home,” an online hub where listeners can stay connected with the orchestra while Symphony Hall remains closed. Programming is available via www.bso.org/athome.

“BSO at Home” offerings will include six weeks of curated audio from the BSO vaults (available weekdays at 10 a.m.), behind-the-scenes videos from past BSO and Tanglewood activities, and self-produced videos from BSO musicians and conductors who have buckled down in their homes (associate principal bassoon Rick Ranti and oboist Andrea Bonsignore were the first to share a home video). A “BSO Homeschool” page will include videos and other educational offerings for families who have turned their living rooms into classrooms for school-age children.