After a long, hard day of social distancing, why would anybody want to settle in with a dark, bloody drama about dog-eat-dog warfare among rival drug gangs?

Well, perhaps because escapism can take all kinds of forms, and quality is its own justification. Whatever the reason, I can’t stop watching “Gomorrah,’’ an unrelentingly intense Italian series, set in Naples, whose first two seasons are available on Netflix, in Italian with English subtitles.

What strikes an American viewer about “Gomorrah’’ is its utter lack of sentimentality and its ice-cold realism, perhaps because it is based on a nonfiction book by series creator Roberto Saviano. Conditioned by American crime dramas, we often expect the protagonist to be a good-bad guy, no matter how high a body count he racks up. We see, or think we see, glimmers of humanity and the possibility of redemption in a Tony Soprano or a Walter White.