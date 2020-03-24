The most popular course in Yale University’s 319-year history teaches the ins and outs of human happiness. And now, with Americans sorting through coronavirus-induced anxieties, the university has opted to make the course available online for all — and for free.

Professor Laurie Santos first offered her “Psychology and the Good Life” course in spring 2018. It quickly became the class-of-choice for nearly a fourth of the student population.

Then, Santos adapted the class for Coursera, an open online learning platform. The online version of the class, dubbed “The Science of Well-Being,” features recorded versions of Santos’s twice-weekly lectures. The course promises to bust misconceptions about joy and help students boost their mood. Topics on the 10-week syllabus include “Why Our Expectations Are So Bad” and “Stuff That Really Makes Us Happy.” According the course page, students will gain skills like gratitude, savoring, and meditation.