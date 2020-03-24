Working from home playlist album art

In need of a soundtrack for your working-from-home routine? Try this playlist, which is designed to help structure your workday. It’s loosely organized around Francesco Cirillo’s Pomodoro Technique, which breaks up stretches of work into shorter intervals punctuated by breaks. In the traditional Pomodoro method, those work intervals are 25 minutes long. On this playlist, five chilled-out songs will be punctuated by a peppier jam that, we hope, will get you up to move. The last few songs are ideal for a longer break to take lunch, make coffee, or dance around your apartment.