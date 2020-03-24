In need of a soundtrack for your working-from-home routine? Try this playlist, which is designed to help structure your workday. It’s loosely organized around Francesco Cirillo’s Pomodoro Technique, which breaks up stretches of work into shorter intervals punctuated by breaks. In the traditional Pomodoro method, those work intervals are 25 minutes long. On this playlist, five chilled-out songs will be punctuated by a peppier jam that, we hope, will get you up to move. The last few songs are ideal for a longer break to take lunch, make coffee, or dance around your apartment.
“Love and Happiness” Al Green
“Pretty Wings” Maxwell
“He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” Jill Scott
“Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” The Delfonics
“Sensitivity” Ralph Tresvant
“Love Train” The O’Jays
“Got 'Til It’s Gone” Janet Jackson, Q Tip, Joni Mitchell
“You Can Have It All” Yo La Tengo
“Isabel” Unrest
“Unchanging Window / Chord Simple” Broadcast
“Moments In Love” Art of Noise
“De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” Juliana Hatfield
“Fortune” Wye Oak
“Hallogallo” NEU!
“Autobahn” Kraftwerk
“1/1” Brian Eno
“Alaska” Maggie Rogers
“If I Could Change Your Mind” HAIM
“1 Thing” Amerie
“Good Times” Chic
“Hot Stuff” (12-inch version) Donna Summer
“Before I Let Go” Maze featuring Frankie Beverly