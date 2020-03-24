Climate activist Greta Thunberg says she's been ill and suspects she caught the coronavirus after a trip to central Europe.

In an Instagram post, the Swedish teenager said she's isolated herself in a borrowed apartment after returning to her home country. She says she started feeling mild symptoms of the disease around the same time her father became more seriously ill.

"I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed," Thunberg said. "My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever."