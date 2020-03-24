Max Ultimate Food, one of Boston’s premier party and gala caterers, just introduced MAX @Home and is offering a special three-course dinner menu either for pickup or delivery to your door by one of their staff ($65 to $85 serves two). The menu changes every two weeks. Choices of entrees might include citrus-scented salmon, miso-marinated halibut, beef tenderloin, rosemary braised lamb shank, and more. Chose among three salads and two sides, with options like miso-glazed carrots, curried quinoa and Mediterranean vegetables, and others. Extras are available — a cheese board ($12) or quarts of soup (matzo ball, spicy tomato, Tuscan Kale & white bean; $14 a quart). For the kids, order chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese, or spaghetti and meatballs ($6 to $14 to serve one), and cookies, cupcakes, and bars for dessert. Is your wine rack nearly empty? Max Ultimate will bring a bottle to pair with your dinner ($30). Or a batch of a specialty cocktail stirred up with vodka or rye ($40 serves 4). The meals come oven-ready in disposable containers with heating instructions, or frozen to use later. Or give the delicious meal for a gift. Delivery charge is 10 percent of the bill before tax. To order, call 617-427-9799 or e-mail info@maxultimatefood.com. 10 Newmarket Square, Boston, www.maxultimatefood.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND