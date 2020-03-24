Sarah Marshall is a certified sommelier with big city creds — she was wine director at Cambridge’s Oleana and Somerville’s Sarma for four years, and previously worked for Barbara Lynch’s restaurants, and elsewhere. In late February, she opened her own store, Lucille Wine Shop and Tasting Room, in Lynn. Offering a curated list of unusual wines, beers, and ciders in an elegantly-appointed, light-filled space near the shore, Marshall, who named her store after her grandmother, can rhapsodize about Burgundy varietals, the best orange wines, the family growing grapes for a very special sparkling wine, or a craft beer she especially likes. But, she says, she concentrates on how the average consumer shops, and tries to make sure her price points vary for all kinds of customers.

When asked why Lynn, not usually thought of as a specialty wine location, Marshall explains that she bought a condo there just before she turned 30 because it was affordable. “I’ve watched development happen in Lynn,” she says. “But I had no place to buy good wine.” One day when she was returning from a beach run, she saw a sign in a newly-developed building, called the landlord, and toured the space on the spot. She’s hoping to make the wine experience for customers “fun, not snooty,” and has offered weekly wine tastings as well as events.