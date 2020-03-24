Darci Hammer bakes a version of the Pop-Tart with luscious jammy centers in flavors such as cherry lime, black currant mint, and ginger fig lemon. She calls them Doodle Pies, and unlike the nostalgic kind that comes in a cardboard box, these are made with healthier ingredients and are also gluten-free. Other choices packed with strawberry and raspberry fillings are enclosed in a flaky chocolate crust. This breakfast comfort food is glazed so it needs to warm in the toaster oven rather than the pop from the toaster. Hammer runs the storefront Doodle Eats in Jaffrey, N.H., where she maintains a gluten-free kitchen and bakes the tarts as well as rustic breads. She ships her Doodle Pies ($15 for 4, plus shipping) and also offers weekly and monthly subscriptions. To order, go to doodleeats.com. They’re also available ($3.99 to $5.29 each) at Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Volante Farms, 292 Forrest St., Needham, 781- 444-2351; Wilson Farm, 10 Pleasant St., Lexington, 781-862-3900; and Idylwilde Farm, 366 Central St., Acton, 978-263-5943.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND