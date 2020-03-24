Makes about 3 1/2 dozen

My mother got this recipe from the back of a box (I'm guessing it was either butter or Spritz cookies, her favorite recipe). You make a simple butter dough, roll it into balls, flatten them with a glass dipped in sugar; flatten them twice to make very thin rounds. The cookies are incredibly even and crisp and look quite professional. Little hands will eagerly roll the dough into balls and press them with sugar, making the recipe ideal for kids in the kitchen. To watch a video of Sheryl Julian making these cookies, go to https://youtu.be/h0qWmri_o5M

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature ⅔ cup sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 egg ½ teaspoon salt 2½ cups flour Extra sugar (for rolling)

1. In an electric mixer, cream the butter until soft. Add the sugar and beat until it is incorporated, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Beat in the vanilla, egg, and salt.

2. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, beat in the flour, scraping down the sides of the bowl, until it is thoroughly blended. Lift up the beaters to make sure there are no dry crumbs at the bottom of the bowl.

3. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Press a piece of plastic wrap onto the dough and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Sprinkle a dinner plate with enough sugar to make a thin layer.

5. Roll the dough into balls a little smaller than walnuts. Drop them onto the sugar. Roll around in the sugar and set on the baking sheet, spacing them about 1-inch apart. Continue until you have rolled enough to fill both baking sheets. With a flat-bottomed glass dipped into sugar, press the cookies, dipping the glass often in sugar, until they are flattened. Do this again with all the cookies so they are very flat.

6. Bake the cookies for 20 to 22 minutes, turning the baking sheets from back to front and top to bottom, or until they are starting to brown at the edges.

7. Transfer the cookies on the parchment to wire racks to cool. Use the remaining dough to roll out more rounds and bake and cool as directed.

8. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Sheryl Julian