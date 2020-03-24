Serves 6

Rutabagas are one of those things our grandmothers cooked often and we avoid. They look like a giant turnips, but with a pale yellow flesh and a waxy outer coating that comes off easily with a vegetable peeler. Like most root vegetables, they store well in a cool, dry place and will keep in the fridge for weeks. So, they're the perfect option for early spring, when little else has started to sprout. Here, the roots are boiled and smashed to serve as a side dish. During cooking, test them often with a small paring knife to see if they're tender; if they go too long, they become quite watery. Once drained, return them to the same pot and cook off any excess water. Then stir in butter, sour cream, and scallions, and spoon them beside chicken, pork, or beef.

1 large rutabaga (about 2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces 3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter, cut into pieces 1 cup sour cream 1 bunch scallions, sliced 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. In a large saucepan, combine the the rutabaga, garlic, a large pinch of salt, and water to cover by 2 inches. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat slightly, and let the mixture bubble steadily for 15 minutes, or until the rutabaga is barely tender.

2. Drain the rutabaga into a colander and return it to the pan. Cook over low heat, shaking the pan occasionally, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until all of the excess water is gone.

3. With a potato masher, smash the rutabaga coarsely. Add the butter, and stir until it melts. Stir in the sour cream, scallions, and pepper. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with the parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick