Serves 4

The Spanish seasoning pimenton, also called smoked paprika, is made from pimiento peppers that are dried and smoked over an oak fire. It's a sweet spice without much heat that gives this meatless egg dish its rich, earthy flavor. Simmer chickpeas, canned cherry tomatoes, and kale with garlic and olive oil until the greens are tender, then make indentations in the mixture and slip an egg into each one. You've got a nutritious, vegetarian supper for all seasons.

3 tablespoons olive oil 3 cloves garlic, finely sliced 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 teaspoon pimenton (smoked Spanish paprika) 1 can (14 or 15 ounces) cherry tomatoes or diced tomatoes 1 can (14 or 15 ounces) chickpeas, drained ½ cup water 1 small bunch curly kale, stemmed, leaves torn Salt and pepper, to taste 4 eggs, each cracked into a small bowl

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil and garlic for 2 minutes, or until the garlic is sizzling and fragrant but not browned.

2. Add the tomato paste and continue to cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Sprinkle in the smoked paprika and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more.

3. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, and water to the pan and bring to a simmer. Stir in the kale, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook for 3 minutes, or until the kale is wilted.

4. Turn the heat to low. With the back of a spoon, make 4 indentations in the vegetables. Add an egg to each indentation and sprinkle each with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet and cook for 8 minutes, or until the egg whites are firm but the yolks are still soft. Serve from the pan.

Claudia Catalano