"Natalie was our Churchill,” joked Samantha Finigan, of Gus & Ruby Letterpress, who was on the call.

It was a war room, of sorts, and they were there to strategize about wedding planning in a time of social distancing.

The big question this group of florists, caterers, photographers, planners, venue managers, and stationers needed to answer was obvious: What to do about spring and summer weddings?

“We’re in contingency plan mode. No cancellations yet,” Pinney said in an interview after the call. “The good news is with planners, we are used to plans changing. Events don’t always go as planned even when they’re planned perfectly.”

Advertisement

The bottom line is that 2020 weddings will happen, just not right away, said Pinney, lead planner and co-founder of Whim.

Pinney and others on the call — who included Renée Sabo of Urban Soirée, Bryanne Pepin from The Catered Affair at the Boston Public Library, and Keri Ketterer Walter of Always Yours Events — are working with their clients to postpone every April wedding and most in May. June celebrations are still up in the air for some. At Whim, the team is still moving forward with plans for summer affairs, but all of those weddings will have a Plan B ready to deploy.

The challenge will be how to get people married later this year, with most weekends in 2020 — and some in 2021 — already booked.

Pinney said the professionals on her Zoom call came up with some answers. First, they want 2020 couples to find a new date within the calendar year because more vendors will be able to transfer their current contracts within that timeframe.

Advertisement

That means more couples will have to be open to winter weddings. Boston-area wedding photographer Elizabeth LaDuca, who was on Pinney’s call, said she usually shoots 14 weddings during the high season and one or two during the winter. She expects that to change this year.

“Winter is definitely a great option to consider,” LaDuca said. “I know a number of my planner friends have been able to help couples reimagine what it would look like as a winter wedding.”

Couples should also consider weekday celebrations, Pinney said. Fridays are excellent. Thursdays are even better, when it comes to availability. Choosing a less popular day of the week is the best way to ensure that clients get to keep their desired team.

“We’re actually hearing people reschedule for Wednesdays,” she said. “Obviously it’s completely uncharted territory.”





Gus & Ruby Letterpress is making postponement announcements for couples. This is an example of the messaging. Gus & Ruby

Pinney notes that local planners Kate Murtaugh and Kelly Golia have set up online office hours for couples who don’t have a planner and need advice. There’s a sign-up for 20-minute sessions on Murtaugh’s website, and planners around the area are taking shifts to help.

On the stationers’ side, it’s all about messaging. How do you send a save-the-date when every day is a big question mark?

Finigan, a partner in Gus & Ruby Letterpress — which has locations in Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, N.H., and was due to open a third location on Charles Street in Boston in April (that plan is also postponed, not canceled) — said she’s telling clients that the so-called rules of wedding planning are out the window right now. You might not be able to mail your invites eight weeks before the event.

Advertisement

“We absolutely don’t know what’s going to happen with these summer and fall weddings. It’s OK for us to take a pause, to watch and wait for a few weeks. There’s no wedding police,” she said.

Some invitations by Gus & Ruby that have yet to be printed are being designed with new language instructing friends and family to stay tuned for potential changes. Couples can direct guests to their wedding websites for postponement updates. “That’s alleviating a lot of stress for our July, August, and September clients.”





“We’re actually hearing people reschedule for Wednesdays,” Natalie Pinney, of Whim Events, said. “Obviously it’s completely uncharted territory.”

For those who’ve already done mailings, Gus & Ruby is crafting postponement announcements that can be emailed. Some couples are even sending a second printed card with new instructions.

“Not a full invitation again. Your guests have already been wowed,” she said. “We are really helping craft language that doesn’t feel dire — something that feels empathetic and love-filled.”

Natalie Pinney (center), of Whim Events, organized a call last week to strategize wedding postponements. At right, Whim co-founder Moira Thompson. At left, Giovanna Puorto, also of Whim. Jenny Moloney Photography

LaDuca said she’s moved by how businesses are boosting each other to help the industry and couples. Already, vendors are talking about sharing staff later this year, during busy weekends. She also expects that later this year, employers will understand when someone says, “I need to take Thursday off to go to a wedding.”

“I think we’re going to see a huge shift — and this is not just wedding related — in the way that work can be done. It’s going to shift the way that people focus their work-life balance.”

Advertisement













Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.