Athletic fields and courts in state parks are temporarily closing until April 7 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the parks will remain open, officials said.

Trash bins will be removed from state parks to limit the spread of the virus, according to a statement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Visitors are asked to adhere to a “carry in, carry out” trash policy.

Closings of agency-owned ice rinks, visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, fitness centers, and bathrooms have also been extended to April 7, according to the statement.