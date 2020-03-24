Athletic fields and courts in state parks are temporarily closing until April 7 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the parks will remain open, officials said.
Trash bins will be removed from state parks to limit the spread of the virus, according to a statement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Visitors are asked to adhere to a “carry in, carry out” trash policy.
Closings of agency-owned ice rinks, visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, fitness centers, and bathrooms have also been extended to April 7, according to the statement.
The closings will be reassessed on April 7, the statement said.
DCR reminded visitors to not gather in groups of 10 or more, to maintain social distancing, and to practice healthy personal hygiene.