"It’s not a lot,'' he said in a telephone interview about the $10 donation. “But it will help someone who is trying to make ends meet.”

Culpepper said he plans to hand out the money to help those who now need to replenish their kitchens Tuesday in the wake of Gov. Baker’s stay-at-home advisory issued on Monday. Culpepper said he plans to hand out the cash until 9 a.m. Tuesday - or until he runs out of money.

Rev. Miniard Culpepper, the pastor of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, will operate a pop-up charity and hand over a $10 bill to anyone in need who stops by the Dorchester church Tuesday morning.

He said he did not know how many people will appear at his church at 155 Humboldt Ave. Tuesday after it starts at 8 a.m.

"We have no idea how many people are coming,'' he said. “We will give it out until 9 a.m. or until we run out of money.”

Culpepper said he is reaching into his own pocket to finance the charitable effort - along with a reimbursement he received from US Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. Culpepper said he went to presidential debate locations and prayed with Warren during the campaign where he used ride share services.

The campaign has since reimbursed him, he said.

"It’s funny the way you can take a dollar and use it for different things,'' he said. “I will be using that money to give it out to folks.”





