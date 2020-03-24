The tree fell near 137 Hobart St. in Hingham around 8:45 p.m., Hingham Deputy Fire Chief William Powers said. The power lines run from a substation in Weymouth through Hingham and into Hull.

A tree toppled over and tangled itself in high voltage power lines Monday night, knocking out power to Hull’s 10,500 residents for about 14 hours and frustrating town officials, Hull Town Manager Philip Lemnios said.

A tree on Hobart Street in Hingham fell on power lines and knocked power out in Hull Monday night.

Powers said the tree fell down on its own during a rain storm.

No one was injured, but firefighters responded to a report of a power surge and smoke inside a nearby home shortly after the tree hit the wires, Powers said.

National Grid, which owns the wires, had to wait for a crane to remove the tree from wires before it could restore power Tuesday morning, Lemnios said. Power came back on in the town around 11:30 a.m., but Leminos said the situation isn’t over quite yet.

“The town will be pursuing legal remedies for this,” Lemnios said. “Those lines have been a constant source of problems and we’ve had many similar types of instances happen over the years.

The power lines were installed around 1934 and are in bad shape, Lemnios said. He said National Grid will not replace the wires or take care of the trees around them.

“The town and our state representatives have been urging [National Grid] to replace those lines with better technology, and if [this technology] was employed, we might not have lost power last night or have had so many issues over the years," Lemnios said. "But National Grid doesn’t seem to think the people of Hull are very important.”

National Grid said in a statement that it has invested more than $2 million over the last five years to improve the transmission lines that power Hull. The company said it has surveyed the transmission lines with Hull officials twice in the past two years and has “addressed any vegetation management concerns they brought to our attention.”

“In this instance, tree trimming would not have prevented this service interruption, as the tree that fell was set back from the road and was approximately 100 feet tall and 25 inches in diameter,” National Grid said in the statement.

Residents complained on Facebook that stockpiles of food they had bought due to concerns over COVID-19 were going bad during the outage.

“This happened at a time where people were already feeling very vulnerable, and they are vulnerable,” Lemnios said. “We’re very upset.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



