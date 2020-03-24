Former Middlebury College quarterback McCallum Foote holds four New England Small College Athletic Conference passing and yardage records. They include seven touchdown passes in his final game against Tufts in 2013 that clinched a share of the conference championship.

Foote, a three-sport captain at Noble and Greenough School, helped spark the football team to the New England Prep cochampionship his sophomore season and an undefeated season and the outright title the following year.

In 2012, Foote was honored by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston as the co-Offensive Player of the Year in New England for Divisions 2/3. He set single-season NESCAC records with 31 touchdown passes and 2,897 passing yards.

``Athletics taught me accountability for my actions and teamwork,’’ said Foote, 28, who resides in Tampa with his wife, Kristen, who played soccer at the University of Richmond. They have two children, Marianne and Michael, and are expecting another child in April.

Foote is an associate for Summit Communities, which owns and operates mobile home and recreational vehicle parks.

He recently bought season tickets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games, ``but I waited until they officially signed Tom Brady,’’ Foote said.

He learned early on to take nothing for granted.

``I had started at quarterback at Day Middle School in Newton. But the following year in Pop Warner, I was a two-way end,’’ he recalled. ``It was a humbling experience. I wasn’t as big and strong as I needed to be.’’

Foote originally attended Brown University and was on the junior varsity football team prior to transferring to Middlebury.

``I took the fall semester off and went to Spain,’’ he said, "and that’s where I met Kristen.’’

Foote hails from a family with impressive athletic credentials: His father, Robert, played football at Amherst College and is defensive coordinator at Cushing Academy, and his mother, Jane Armstrong, was a cross-country and track athlete at Amherst. Foote’s grandfathers, Bob Foote (University of Massachusetts) and the late Jack Armstrong (Columbia) were football standouts.

