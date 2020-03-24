By 6 a.m. Tuesday, Mieth said, the fire was still burning, and she expected crews to be putting out hot spots throughout the day. Officials haven’t yet determined a cause of the blaze, which started at the facility on Purgatory Road. It wasn’t immediately clear what time Monday the fire initially broke out or if there were any injuries.

Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said via email that the fire broke out at West End Firewood. She said four buildings were involved along with “stacks and stacks of cord wood.”

A massive blaze tore through four buildings at a Northbridge wood processing plant Monday night, authorities said.

One person was arrested for allegedly interfering with firefighting operations, but not for starting the fire, Mieth said.

“There is no water supply so firefighters are doing a water tanker shuttle,” Mieth wrote. “Early this morning the fire mobilization plan brought in a structural firefighting task force to relieve the crew that had been working all night.”

That mobilization plan, Mieth said, was last used in a substantial way during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in September 2018. She said the plan activates “when local mutual aid resources have been exhausted. We have an investigator on scene working with local officials with the early stages of the origin and cause investigation.”

Northbridge Fire Chief David White said his department would release further details later Tuesday.

Via Facebook, Northbridge fire officials said Tuesday morning that Purgatory Road remained closed from Burdon Street to Route 146.

“Expect traffic delays and slow down on Main Street by the ponds,” the Fire Department said. “Fire trucks are pumping water from Meadow Pond. If you do not have to travel this road please find an alternate route.”

The words of fire officials were echoed by the Northbridge Police Department.

“Purgatory Road is still closed due to the structure fire at West End Firewood,” police officials wrote Tuesday morning via Facebook. “PLEASE stay away from this area to allow the fire department to do their job.”





