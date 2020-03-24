A large fire in New Bedford heavily damaged a food distribution warehouse along with several tractor trailer units parked outside early Wednesday.
The fire broke out at the Sid Wainer & Co. warehouse in the 2300 block of Purchase Street overnight, according to media reports.
Wainer is a family owned specialty foods business that hosted a food distribution pop-up for area residents this past Saturday, according to the company’s Facebook account.
“During these challenging times, we must stick together and provide support to stay healthy, eat well, and be well,” the company posted on its Facebook account last weekend. “We invite all of our community to come and stock up on vegetables, juice, and dairy.”
No further information is currently available.
