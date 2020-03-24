A new legislative package filed Tuesday would allow some restaurants in Massachusetts to offer beer and wine with their takeout.

The bill, filed by the Baker administration to help cities and towns mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, includes a provision that would allow restaurants that are currently permitted to sell alcohol for on-site consumption to add beer or wine in a sealed container to any takeout or delivery meal, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

There would be some caveats: The beverages must be sold in the original sealed container, must be in the same transaction as a purchase of food, and can’t be over certain volume limitations, a statement from officials said (the exact volume limitations were not provided).