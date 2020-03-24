The corporation, which is Marlborough’s economic development arm, made its appeal in a letter from the agency’s executive director, Meredith Harris, that was e-mailed to the city’s businesses and posted on the group’s social media pages . It asked that businesses help meet the need for personal protective equipment by donating supplies that they either already have or are able to acquire.

“Many healthcare facilities and emergency care providers across the country are experiencing a shortage of” personal protective equipment they need to avoid exposure to the virus," Harris said in a statement. “I am reaching out today to ask if you or anyone in your network has access to [personal protective equipment] such as face masks, gowns, aprons, gloves, eye protection, or hand sanitizer. If yes, the city of Marlborough would greatly appreciate donations of such items to help keep our [health care workers] and first responders protected as they fight this pandemic … and keep our community safe.”

Any business that is able to purchase or donate equipment is asked to contact Harris at 508-229-2010 or mharris@marlboroughedc.com, or call the mayor’s office at 508-460-3770.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.