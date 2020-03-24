PROVIDENCE – Governor Gina Raimondo is asking legislative leaders to borrow $300 million from the “United States government or any other private source” as a response to the coronavirus pandemic that is crippling the state’s economy.

In a letter to lawmakers sent Monday, Raimondo requested that an obscure panel known as the Disaster Emergency Funding Board meet Thursday morning to consider the short-term borrowing scheme to help the state manage a cash-flow problem that stems largely from a decision to push the tax deadline back to July 15.

The board consists of the president of the Senate, speaker of the House of Representatives, and the chairs of the House and Senate Finance Committees, but it appears to have never met since it was established in 1973. The law creating the board states that the borrowing can be approved for a term not to exceed two years.