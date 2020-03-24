PROVIDENCE – Governor Gina Raimondo is asking legislative leaders to borrow $300 million from the “United States government or any other private source” as a response to the coronavirus pandemic that is crippling the state’s economy.
In a letter to lawmakers sent Monday, Raimondo requested that an obscure panel known as the Disaster Emergency Funding Board meet Thursday morning to consider the short-term borrowing scheme to help the state manage a cash-flow problem that stems largely from a decision to push the tax deadline back to July 15.
The board consists of the president of the Senate, speaker of the House of Representatives, and the chairs of the House and Senate Finance Committees, but it appears to have never met since it was established in 1973. The law creating the board states that the borrowing can be approved for a term not to exceed two years.
“This is extraordinary, obviously, because we are living under an emergency situation,” Raimondo said, calling the borrowing a fiscally prudent thing to do.
Raimondo is expected to offer more details on her proposal during a press conference at 1 p.m. We’ll have live updates, so stick with us here.
- Governor Raimondo says the state has 18 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 124.
- Tuesday was the first day that Rhode Island’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all people who fly into T.F. Green airport.
- The governor says Rhode Island is partnering with care.com to help families with child and elderly care. The company will provide 90 days of free premium service.
- Child care centers can choose to continue to operate during the crisis, but the Department of Human Services has issued new emergency guidelines that must be following.
- The Disaster Emergency Funding Board will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the State Room at the State House. It will be www.rilegislature.gov/CapTV.
- The four members of the funding board are Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, Senate Finance Committee Chairman William Conley, and House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney.
- Governor Raimondo reiterates that she is not issuing a shelter-in-place order, but she said that town managers in coastal communities should whatever action they need to protect their residents.
- There were 45,669 coronavirus-specific unemployment claims in Rhode Island between March 10 and March 23.
- Raimondo says the state’s presidential primary is now on June 2, and will be primarily mail ballot.
- Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said the state is up to 200 tests per day.
Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.