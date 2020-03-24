Several manhole explosions on Charles Street in Boston caused part of the Red Line to shut down Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Around 3:15 p.m., fire fighters received a report of smoke coming from the manholes by 209 Charles St., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. Fire and smoke could be seen erupting from the hole.
“There have been multiple explosions, and the ground around the manhole buckled,” Boston fire said in a tweet.
The explosions caused part of the Red Line to temporarily shut down, with shuttle buses replacing train services, MBTA said in a tweet.
“Train service is resuming between Park Street and Kendall/MIT. At the request of Boston Fire, trains will continue to bypass Charles/MGH,” MBTA said in a tweet.
At approximately 3:15 received a call for 209 Charles St downtown for smoke coming out of multiple manholes. pic.twitter.com/avWVBGvHtc— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 24, 2020
There have been multiple explosions, the ground around the manhole has buckled. Companies are applying an extinguishing agent ( Fire & Ice)to control the fire, after consulting with @EversourceMA pic.twitter.com/844jNDp1Xf— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 24, 2020
Companies are checking the surrounding buildings for any smoke or fire pic.twitter.com/8VvUiDVAAA— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 24, 2020
