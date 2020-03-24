fb-pixel

Several manhole explosions on Charles Street in Boston caused part of the Red Line to shut down Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Around 3:15 p.m., fire fighters received a report of smoke coming from the manholes by 209 Charles St., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. Fire and smoke could be seen erupting from the hole.

“There have been multiple explosions, and the ground around the manhole buckled,” Boston fire said in a tweet.

The explosions caused part of the Red Line to temporarily shut down, with shuttle buses replacing train services, MBTA said in a tweet.

“Train service is resuming between Park Street and Kendall/MIT. At the request of Boston Fire, trains will continue to bypass Charles/MGH,” MBTA said in a tweet.

