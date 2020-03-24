“I am humbled to advocate for veterans and their families in our community,” Louis-Jacques said by e-mail. “This pivotal role presents a rewarding opportunity to strengthen relationships with fellow veterans and foster connections to resources and benefits that will impact their lives in a positive way. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and look forward to making a difference while serving our country’s heroes.”

A US Army veteran, Louis-Jacques assumed his post in February. He succeeded Bryan Bishop, who resigned late last year to pursue other opportunities.

Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone recently named Ted Louis-Jacques to serve as the city’s next director of veterans services.

Louis-Jacques was a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard from 2014 to last July, during which time he served as a recruiting and retention specialist, and a motor transport operator, and was deployed in the Middle East with the 1060th Transportation Company.

Prior to enlisting in the Army National Guard, Louis-Jacques served as youth activities leader and constituent services representative in Malden. In those roles, he acted as the city’s lead liaison to Malden’s youth and the Haitian-American community, and helped lead the establishment of an internship program and a summer youth employment program.

He was also a board member of the Malden Teen Enrichment Center, and founded Malden Rising Leaders, a nonprofit youth leadership and development group.

Following his Army deployment, he worked for about a year as an administrator at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

“Ted has incredible experience working with and for his community, particularly with residents most in need of support, resources, and services,” Curtatone said in a statement. “This along with his service to our nation and to his colleagues in the armed forces are two of the many reasons he will be an asset to the Somerville community and to our veterans.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.