Since it’s impossible to follow the CDC-recommended 6 feet of separation in the checkout lane, the guards are intended to minimize the risk of potentially spreading the virus between cashier and customer, according to Stop & Shop spokesman Jennifer Brogan.

As part of new initiatives to keep customers and employees safe from the novel coronavirus, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, and Star Market will install plexiglass guards at registers at all locations in Massachusetts to ensure protection between the cashier and customer.

Stop & Shop installed plexiglass guards at registers in all stores as part of its efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We are installing protective glass shields at cash registers at all stores this week, amplifying efforts to promote social distancing and are continuing to follow the guidelines of the CDC closely to evaluate and adjust our practices as needed,” Brogan said in an e-mail.

“As an added precaution in our ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are installing Plexiglas in our checkout lanes at our 150 Shaw’s and Star Market stores,” according to a statement from parent company Albertsons Companies. “It will serve as protective barrier between customers and cashiers and provide added reassurance and peace of mind.”

More than half of the Shaw’s and Star Market locations throughout New England already have plexiglass “sneeze guards” installed at registers, the statement said. All locations are expected to finish installation by the end of the week.

The grocery stores have implemented several measures within recent weeks to help stem the spread of the virus. Last week, several grocery stores chains announced that hours would be extended for its most vulnerable customers to shop with lower risk.

At the checkout, Stop & Shop employees placed tape on the ground to remind people to keep 6 feet space between themselves and others. And whenever possible, “we are opening only every other register lane to create further distancing,” Brogan said.

Signs will also be posted around the store, informing customers of further CDC guidelines such as sneezing into your elbow.

“Those signs will be placed at every register, on our front doors, and many places throughout the store including by the deli and pharmacy,” Brogan said.

Shaw’s and Star Market employees have begun putting up posters around stores and “installing designated waiting points” at places in the store where people gather, like checkout lines and the deli, according to a statement from parent company.

“Customers will also be asked to wait until the customer in front of them has finished collecting their groceries before unloading their groceries at the check stand,” the statement said.

