Four to eightinches of snow piled up in parts of central and western Massachusetts Monday night into early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm brought 4.2 inches of snow to Worcester and broke the city’s snowfall record for March 23, which had been set at 4.1 inches in 1992, the National Weather Service said.

Boston and parts of the North Shore and Cape Cod saw heavy rain in place of snow Monday night. About 1.73 inches of ran fell at Logan Airport in Boston during the storm, the National Weather Service said.