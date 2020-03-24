Four to eightinches of snow piled up in parts of central and western Massachusetts Monday night into early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm brought 4.2 inches of snow to Worcester and broke the city’s snowfall record for March 23, which had been set at 4.1 inches in 1992, the National Weather Service said.
Boston and parts of the North Shore and Cape Cod saw heavy rain in place of snow Monday night. About 1.73 inches of ran fell at Logan Airport in Boston during the storm, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance of rain in Boston Wednesday afternoon, and the city will likely see rain with temperatures in the high 30s Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Springfield, Worcester, and other parts of Massachusetts west of Route 128 and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike will see a wintry mix of rain and snow Wednesday night.
“After that, could there be more snow this spring? Absolutely. Will there be? That’s still to be determined,” said Bill Simpson, a spokesman for the National Weather Service.
Here’s how many inches of snow hit cities and towns across the state during Monday night’s storm:
Middlesex County
Dracut: 4.9
Carlisle: 4.5
Wakefield: 1.9
Hopkinton: 3.0
West Townsend: 7.8
Essex County
Topsfield: 4.0
Haverhill: 5.0
Norfolk County
Randolph: 1.3
Mills: 1.5
Worcester County
Worcester: 4.2
Boylston: 5.8
Gardner: 3.5
Hampshire County
Ware: 2.0
South Hadley: 2.0
North Amherst: 2.6
Plainfield: 6.6
Hampden County
Blandford: 5.0
North Chester: 4.0
Longmeadow: 3.0
Berkshire County
Pittsfield: 3.0
Williamstown: 3.4
Franklin County
Rowe: 7.0
Colrain: 8.0
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.