Global Guardian’s emergency evacuation services safely removed the 144 Americans from Roatan, Honduras, in response to a request from private citizens, the Virginia-based company said in a statement .

The travelers had become stranded after the Central American nation closed its borders to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

A nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital and her husband were among nearly 150 Americans who fled Honduras on Sunday with the help of an international security firm, according to the company.

Annie Perlick, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, praised the company in the statement, saying, “I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the entire Global Guardian team for getting my husband and I home safely to our families and lives here in Boston.”

Honduras is one of several countries where Americans have become stranded in recent days as concerns over COVID-19 transmission have led to ever-tighter restrictions on travel and on public activities of all kinds.

Many citizens and green card holders who traveled to nations such as Morocco, Peru, and Cape Verde before mid-March suddenly found their flights canceled and other transportation grounded as governments clamped down their borders in response to the virus’s spread.

“In a time of uncertainty, we know how important it is to be where you feel the safest,” Dale Buckner, Global Guardian’s chief executive, said in the statement. “We were thrilled that we were able to step in and bring this group of Americans back home.”

