The Brookline Fire Department has temporarily has closed its station near Coolidge Corner “out of an abundance of caution” after a firefighter there showed symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus, the department said Monday night.

While conducting routine temperature checks on Station 5 staff during a shift change Monday morning, the department found that one firefighter who was ending his shift had an elevated temperature, Fire Chief John Sullivan said in a statement.

After the firefighter went home, he later reported that his temperature had continued to rise, Sullivan said. While that firefighter awaits test results, seven members of the department who worked a shift with him and four others who had second-hand contact have been asked to self-quarantine as a precaution against the viral illness known as COVID-19, he said.