Coronavirus resources
The Brookline Fire Department has temporarily has closed its station near Coolidge Corner “out of an abundance of caution” after a firefighter there showed symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus, the department said Monday night.
While conducting routine temperature checks on Station 5 staff during a shift change Monday morning, the department found that one firefighter who was ending his shift had an elevated temperature, Fire Chief John Sullivan said in a statement.
After the firefighter went home, he later reported that his temperature had continued to rise, Sullivan said. While that firefighter awaits test results, seven members of the department who worked a shift with him and four others who had second-hand contact have been asked to self-quarantine as a precaution against the viral illness known as COVID-19, he said.
Advertisement
“While we can’t say for sure right now whether our member has contracted this illness, there’s no doubt that our members — and first responders everywhere — are on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic,” Sullivan said. “We have introduced several policy and procedure changes meant to protect our firefighters and residents alike as we continue to serve the community during this challenging time.”
Those policy changes include temperature checks before, during, and after each shift, he said.
Station 5 will be thoroughly disinfected before it is reopened Tuesday, Sullivan said, and two reserve companies of firefighters have been activated and placed at other stations to ensure full staffing.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.