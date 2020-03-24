“We have sat here kind of paralyzed, knowing that our plans and dreams are going to have to change in some way,” said Sagers, a biologist who lives in Cambridge. COVID-19, she said, has “put a lot of stress on a process that otherwise you would want to be so excited about."

In the midst of arranging a celebratory event that brings two people together — along with their families and friends ― the 29-year-old had to decide whether going ahead with the party would put all their friends and relatives at risk.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Jessica Sagers had reason to be anxious about the near future: She was planning to get married in April.

In the best of times, a wedding is a logistical challenge fraught with emotions, family dynamics, and unpredictable turns. But as the pandemic first took hold and spread, already anxious couples had to constantly adjust to ever-more dire warnings, to the point where government bans on large gatherings forced them to postpone, rendering much of the spring wedding season all but closed.

Wedding guests jokingly wore masks to pose for a picture at Alison Schurman and Chris Tuomala's wedding on March 13. Tricia McCormack

For Sagers and her fiance, David Brundage, 29, the first thing to go was their planned honeymoon cruise, as the cruise industry was quickly grounded by the outbreak. Then they began to modify the layout of the wedding, scheduled for April 11 at Harrington Farm in Princeton, Mass. They initially expected more than 100 guests, but began to size down.

Chairs were to be spaced three feet apart, the buffet and cake cutting were going to be handled by food professionals wearing gloves, and even the dance floor was going to have a social distancing code. Although the soon-to-be bride expected a lower guest count, she was still prepared to host her dream wedding.

Then with less than one month to go, on March 15 Governor Charlie Baker banned all gatherings in Massachusetts of more than 25 people.

“We knew immediately,” Sagers said. “We have been flooded with texts, emails, and calls, and we have been telling people one by one that the wedding is postponed."

Gabi Levine and her fiance made the similar difficult decision this past week to postpone their wedding, scheduled for April 18 in North Carolina

Jessica Sagers and David Brundage plan to get married in April. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

For Levine, it was seeing pictures of friends crowding into bars and concerts on the weekend before St Patrick’s Day that made her realize she couldn’t host her wedding while public health authorities were issuing urgent appeals for social distancing

“It put a pit in my stomach and solidified that hosting my wedding would be a betrayal to my community — I couldn’t be a part of that,” she said.

She was initially worried some of the younger guests would think she was being overly cautious. But by mid-week, Levine said most people understand the seriousness of the situation.

“Even people who were not taking it seriously are now — they are all working from home,” she said.

Mandy Connor, owner of Hummingbird Bridal & Events in Boston, is telling her clients with May weddings to reschedule. And even if some weddings later in the spring can go forward, Connor expects steep drop-offs in guests.

“We usually estimate that guest drop-offs are around 10 percent — if you are hosting a lot of guests from out of town, your drop-off may be 50 percent from what you originally expected,” she said.

Even those couples who were able to hold their weddings in the early days of the pandemic had to deal with uncertainties. Chris Tuomala and Alison Schurman had more than 20 guests opt out in the hours before their March 13 wedding at Zukas Hilltop Barn in Spencer.

Still, about 80 people showed up — although some left right after the ceremony to avoid crowds at the reception.

“I was expecting no one,” said Schurman, a senior executive at online job site Monster. “I wasn’t expecting anybody to feel comfortable showing up. The fact that we had the amount of people that we did is a blessing.”

Tuomala said he’s aware how close the wedding was to not happening; the couple even had plans in place to donate the wedding food to a local shelter in case they had to cancel.

“If the outbreak occurred in China even half a week earlier and this timeline was moved up, there is no way that this wedding would have occurred. We got in right at the cusp,” Tuomala, an attorney, said. “We like to joke about the wedding as the end of the world party. It really did feel like a big last hurrah.”

Archana Vamanrao and Mark Piana got married on Sunday, March 15, just hours before Baker banned large gatherings. The soon-to-be husband and wife were taking pictures with their friends and family in the Boston Public Garden before heading to their ceremony at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church. It would prove to be the last ceremony the church held.

“A bunch of people had to cancel within the last week or so,” Vamanrao said in between pictures just before the wedding that Sunday. “It was just people being worried about whether or not they would be traveling, given all the uncertainty around that.”

Piana’s father, Rob,, said the guest count had quickly plummeted from about 150 to fewer than 100, as friends and family weighed their willingness to travel. Then, at the last minute, the band cancelled. Within minutes they had put together a playlist to keep the dancing alive.

“It’s hard for these people who have put a year of working to get everything together, financially and everything else, but they have done a good job,” he said.









Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.