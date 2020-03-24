Former vice president Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday in an effort to reach Americans regarding concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 Democratic front-runner called on President Donald Trump, who would later deliver his own daily briefing, to “put politics aside," “give us the unvarnished truth," and “meet the moment, like governors all across this nation are doing.”

Biden then offered a shout-out to governors across the country who are providing what Biden called a “lesson in leadership," — including Mass. Governor Charlie Baker, who Biden mistakenly called “Governor Charlie Parker of Massachusetts.”

Baker’s name was interspersed with governors Mike DeWine of Ohio, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Gavin Newson of California, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. The error occurred about 14 minutes and 45 seconds into the 20 minute stream, which was recorded from Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home.