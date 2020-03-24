“For violations, a first offense results in a warning,” Walsh wrote. “A [second] offense may result in a civil citation and up to a $300 fine. A [third] and further repeat offenses can result in criminal penalties including a $500 fine, imprisonment or both.”

Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said via e-mail that the state Department of Public Health provided guidance on the matter to the city’s health department.

Municipal police departments said Tuesday that they stand ready to enforce Governor Charlie Baker’s closure of nonessential businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic , but authorities expressed confidence that the public will comply with the directive.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said detectives from the BPD licensing unit will document any businesses that violate the order. Detectives will likely issue license premise violations to nonessential businesses that remain open, he said.

Such violations are adjudicated before city licensing officials, who can issue fines and other sanctions.

“We hope that people will comply with the governor’s order, but if they don’t, the detectives from the licensing unit are out there,” Boyle said. “And they will be issuing violations” to businesses that flout the order.

Baker’s business closure order, which takes effect Tuesday at noon and will remain in place until at least April 7, does not affect grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, or gas stations, among a variety of other businesses that can remain open.

Those required to close, such as movie theaters, barbershops, and bookstores, must shutter their physical locations but, where possible, companies are encouraged to operate remotely.

Massachusetts joins at least 12 other states with formal orders or advisories urging citizens to stay inside amid the pandemic.

Baker’s order Monday also included a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, further restricting what had been a limit of 25 or more.

Revere Police Chief James Guido said Tuesday that he doesn’t anticipate any issues with the order in his city.

“Everybody in the community has been very cooperative,” Guido said, adding that officers will tell violators of the business closure that “they can’t be open.” If police spot anyone violating the gathering prohibition in a park or elsewhere, Guido said, they will disburse the group.

Any violator, Guido said, will be referred to city licensing officials, which could jeopardize the offender’s “license and ability to operate in the future.”

“I don’t foresee any problems,” Guido said. “I’m more concerned with the health of the officers.”

Quincy Police Captain John Dougan, a department spokesman, said city licensing officers will be checking to ensure compliance with the order, and patrol officers will address any violations they observe, as well.

If a business ignores the order, Dougan said, “we’ll go in there and advise them” that they must close. He said Quincy officers also will look out for prohibited gatherings of 10 people or more, adding that “we really haven’t had any problems.”

“It seems like most people are heeding” the directives, Dougan said.

Matt Stout of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.