Trump’s statement follows weeks of declines on Wall Street and fears that the country may be sliding into a recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands worldwide, including nearly 600 in the United States.

President Trump Tuesday strengthened his call for a swift return to work, against the advice of public health experts, and even as states across the country encourage or mandate businesses to close offices and residents to stay home amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.





Reports from the New York Times and others this week detailed Trump’s possible pivot on the outbreak response as he watched losses mount on Wall Street and unemployment claims skyrocket. Asked during a White House briefing Monday, Trump would not commit to keeping the CDC’s “stay at home” guidance in place beyond the initial 15-day period, which ends next week. Many states have issued more stringent guidelines, including Massachusetts.

“At the end of the 15-day period, we’ll make a decision as to which way we want to go,” Trump said.

Public health experts have warned that social distancing policies are needed to prevent American hospitals from becoming so overwhelmed that they cannot effectively treat everyone who falls ill. In Italy, doctors have faced unfathomable decisions about which patients receive life-saving medical treatment, including ventilators, as the number of the critically sick exceeds the health care system’s capacity.

Trump’s suggestion drew blowback, even from members of his own party, who said there could be no functioning economy if the health care system is overwhelmed.









