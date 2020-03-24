Having grown up in Massachusetts, I have been a lifelong New England Patriots fan. Needless to say, I was extremely sad to see that Tom Brady is leaving the Pats for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 1998, after 30 years with the same company, I felt, like Brady, that I wanted and needed a change. So when the company offered an early retirement program, I took it. It was the biggest mistake of my professional life. After several years working for a number of other companies, I realized that sometimes the reason that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence is that there is a whole pile of manure over there. Let’s hope Brady doesn’t step on too much manure in Tampa.

John Matton