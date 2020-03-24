The winners of the 2020 Will McDonough Writing Contest, held annually by The Sports Museum, were announced this week. More than 1,100 students in grades 4 to 12 submitted short essays on a variety of topics ranging from great moments in sports to sportsmanship.
The contest is held in honor of the late Will McDonough, a longtime Boston Globe sportswriter who died in 2003 at age 67. The winners were chosen by members of the Boston Globe sports department after an initial review by The Sports Museum staff.
The 2020 winners are:
▪ 4th grade: Jake Coutu, Barbieri Elementary (Framingham)
▪ 5th grade: Eloise Crissman, Tenacre Country Day School (Wellesley)
▪ 6th grade: Lauren Reynolds, Joseph Case Junior High School (Swansea)
▪ 7th grade: Celia Lewis, Ipswich Middle School
▪ 8th grade: Owen Galvin, Catholic Memorial
▪ 9th grade: Dominique Dang, North Quincy High School
▪ 10th grade: Olivia Cyr, Oxford High School
▪ 11th grade: Joseph Demarais, Norwood High School
▪ 12th grade: Zhoana Cuni, North Quincy High School
