The winners of the 2020 Will McDonough Writing Contest, held annually by The Sports Museum, were announced this week. More than 1,100 students in grades 4 to 12 submitted short essays on a variety of topics ranging from great moments in sports to sportsmanship.

The contest is held in honor of the late Will McDonough, a longtime Boston Globe sportswriter who died in 2003 at age 67. The winners were chosen by members of the Boston Globe sports department after an initial review by The Sports Museum staff.

The 2020 winners are: