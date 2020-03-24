Linebacker Shilique Calhoun agreed on a deal to return to the Patriots on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 260-pounder played 15 regular-season games last year with New England, his first with the Patriots, who signed in May of 2019. The 28-year-old finished the season with nine tackles while serving on defense and special teams.
The Patriots have lost linebackers Jamie Collins (Lions) and Kyle Van Noy (Dolphins) in free agency.
