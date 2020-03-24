Tom Brady will be holding an introductory conference call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday at noon.
Usually, these press conferences are done in person, but Brady’s will be audio-only due to the coronavirus outbreak.
You can listen here:
- At Buccaneers.com
- On the Buccaneers Facebook page
- On the Buccaneers YouTube channel
A week ago, Brady announced his intention to leave the Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl titles. On Friday, he made it official: He signed a two-year deal worth $50 million to join Tampa Bay.
