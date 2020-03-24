While New England fans were considering what to do with their Tom Brady No. 12 Patriots jerseys — put it on eBay, light it on fire or stare at it and cry — on Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were snapping up the latest apparel offerings concerning their newest player.

On the day Brady signed with the Buccaneers, Brady’s Bucs jerseys, both men’s and women’s, counted for the top three selling products across all the Fanatics networks, according to the global leader for licensed sports merchandise.

In other Fanatics’ snapshots, Brady’s day-over-day jersey sales shot up 900 percent on Friday.