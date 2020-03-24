Phillip Dorsett, the Patriots’ second-leading receiver (29 receptions) in 2019, is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The five-year veteran spent the past three seasons with the Patriots after he was acquired in the trade that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2017 season.

Dorsett appeared in 45 games with New England, hauling in 73 receptions for 881 yards and eight touchdowns.