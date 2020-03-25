In a move that seemed inevitable after the coronavirus pandemic forced Broadway theaters to go dark, the 74th annual Tony Awards, which were scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall, have been postponed.
A statement announcing the postponement by the American Theatre Wing, which runs the Tony Awards along with the Broadway League, said the ceremony will be rescheduled at a later date, adding: “The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us. . . . We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.’’
Broadway shut down on March 12, just as more than a dozen openings were about to take place. The date to reopen the theaters has been tentatively set for April 13, but it is considered highly unlikely to occur that quickly.
Originally, the deadline for productions to be eligible for Tony consideration was April 23. As concerns about the virus spread, some potential contenders closed before their official openings, including a much-anticipated revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’’ starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, as well as “Hangmen,’’ a dark comedy by Martin McDonagh, starring Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey.’’
