In a move that seemed inevitable after the coronavirus pandemic forced Broadway theaters to go dark, the 74th annual Tony Awards, which were scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall, have been postponed.

A statement announcing the postponement by the American Theatre Wing, which runs the Tony Awards along with the Broadway League, said the ceremony will be rescheduled at a later date, adding: “The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us. . . . We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.’’