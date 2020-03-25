Alas, there are options. While the job market looks strikingly different today than it did last month, there are some industries that are hiring to meet coronavirus-related demands. Leave it to LinkedIn to remind us who those potential employers are .

Perhaps you’re among the thousands of workers laid off last week due to coronavirus-related business closures and stay-at-home advisories. Or maybe you were part of the 3.5 percent seeking employment just before the unprecedented pandemic. Wherever you are on the unemployment timeline, you’re far from alone — but you’re likely feeling a bit unsettled.

Here is a list of companies that are hiring right now:

CVS

CVS announced Monday it is hiring 50,000 people in full-time, part-time, and temporary jobs to tackle surging demand for drugstore services and health goods during the US coronavirus outbreak. CVS and other pharmacies are inundated with people stocking up on medications, health, and household items. Prescription delivery is up nearly 300 percent since CVS waived fees earlier this month, CVS spokesman T.J. Crawford said in an e-mail.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut also said Monday it has 30,000 permanent open positions to fill. Jobs include cooks, managers and shift leaders. The pizza chain, which is part of the Yum Brands Inc., is also speeding up the training process, according to MarketWatch, with the goal of getting drivers trained and on the road in five hours. Pizza Hut has put a number of policies in place, like contactless delivery, that restaurants are increasingly using amid the coronavirus pandemic. As families eat more meals together, Pizza Hut says it has seen a spike in demand for its Big Dipper pizza, which offers two feet of pizza and 24 slices.

Walmart

Walmart announced it will hire about 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May for their stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers.

“These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time,” Walmart said in a press release. “We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time.”

The company said it plans to expedite the application time from two weeks to 24 hours.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, plans to hire 25,000 full- and part-time workers for its 15,000 US stores and 24 distribution centers. The company is looking for cashiers and stockers at its retail stores, and fillers and equipment operators at its distribution centers.

7-Eleven

Also on a coronavirus-related hiring-spree, 7-Eleven expects to bring on 20,000 new store employees. The company said in a release Friday it wants to meet the increased demand for 7-Eleven products and services amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company expects to have a “surge in mobile orders” on its mobile app as government advisories continue to force people to stay at home.

Amazon

Amazon is hoping to hire 100,000 employees to meet coronavirus demands, and wants to increase all warehouse workers’ hourly wage by $2 through April. The company said Monday that it needs more warehouse and delivery workers to meet increased demands for shipments. On Friday, Amazon told customers they could experience delays on orders and that the company was running out of stock on some household staples.

“Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a blog post last week.

Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is also seeing a surge in orders, and is hiring more than 10,000 workers to meet the demand. The company is looking for part- and full-time delivery drivers, pizza cookers, customer service representatives, managers and licensed truck drivers for its supply chain centers and stores. The need will vary at each store, according to a statement.

Boston Globe wire services contributed to this report.

