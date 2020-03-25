Recent sightings (through March 17) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The season’s first piping plovers and ospreys are arriving on cue, with plover sightings from Dowse’s Beach in Osterville and Nauset Beach in Orleans, and osprey sightings from Bourne to Orleans.

The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown, along with the typical subspecies of black guillemot and a peregrine falcon.