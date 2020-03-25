Recent sightings (through March 17) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
The season’s first piping plovers and ospreys are arriving on cue, with plover sightings from Dowse’s Beach in Osterville and Nauset Beach in Orleans, and osprey sightings from Bourne to Orleans.
The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown, along with the typical subspecies of black guillemot and a peregrine falcon.
An extremely late Northern parula continued at a feeder in South Orleans.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 20 dovekies, 600 razorbills, and 25 Iceland gulls.
Sightings from Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included 11 green-winged teal, 16 greater yellowlegs, and 24 fish crows.
Other sightings around the Cape included an Eastern phoebe and a tree swallow in Mashpee; a marsh wren in West Harwich; ruby-crowned kinglets in several places; and yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Eastham and Orleans.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.