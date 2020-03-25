A close friend of mine recently started dating a guy who is divorced. After only a few dates, she invited him to a party at our friend’s, and they spent holidays with each other’s families.

After meeting him, I wasn’t a big fan. He’s not a good conversationalist and is kind of awkward (I was also skeptical of him because of the divorce). Later, I found out he lied about being fully divorced. The papers didn’t officially go through until over a month after they started dating. This is a huge red flag to me and it bothers me how quickly they are moving.

She also agreed to go on a trip with him out of the country after only two months of dating. I want to be a supportive friend but I’m having a difficult time doing so when I feel like she’s making some very bad calls. I try to focus on myself and not let the situation bother me, but she always brings him up when we hang out and wants to include him in group outings. I feel obligated to tell her how I feel (nicely, of course). Good idea? Bad idea? Also, how can I set boundaries with her so I don’t get too stressed by this situation? – Him?

A. This is a tough one. You don’t want to start giving unsolicited advice. (I mean, maybe you do, but I don’t recommend it.)

You’re better off observing and asking questions — checking in with her because you care. “This relationship is exciting and moving quickly. How do you feel? What has this experience been like?” That line of inquiry is safer right now. “Aren’t you mad about the divorce?” is not a question that kicks off an open conversation.

As for your own boundaries, do your best to see this woman alone, without partners. Go to dinner and talk about other things. Make sure you’re telling her about your own life, so it’s a real back-and-forth. When someone starts a new relationship, the conversation can be a bit one-sided.

The thing is, at least a few people in our lives are bound to couple up with people we don’t love or trust. Unless we think our person is in danger, we sort of have to deal. You might change your mind about this guy as you get a better sense of why she likes him and what he offers. Awkwardness isn’t a deal breaker. The marriage lie . . . well, I’d like to know more, but it’s good to know the divorce actually happened.

My advice is patience, really. Everything is new, even for you. – Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You sound wayyyyy too judgmental. I don’t think it’s fair to quiet/shy people or introverts to judge them for simply not being a fun conversationalist the first time you meet them. JUNGKOOK

In Massachusetts, divorces are finalized [about] three months after the last court date. It is in no way a red flag that [it was final] one month after they started dating. KACEYJEAN

As for them going on a vacation together after two months of dating, perhaps I am biased, since I got engaged after two months of dating, but this also seems like a big helping of none of your business. ENJOYEVERYSANDWICH

The phrase you’re looking for is, “Congratulations, I’m happy for you.” MEDFIELDDAD

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.