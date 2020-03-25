The mayor of Denver amended a stay-at-home order to allow marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores to remain open.
The businesses are required to enforce “extreme physical distancing” to prevent spread of the new coronavirus, according to the amended order issued Monday by Mayor Michael B. Hancock.
Denver’s stay-at-home order takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and goes until April 10. Before it was amended, people at a liquor store near downtown Denver were “grabbing whatever they can,” shopper Wesley Donlan told CBS 4 television. “I just got a bunch of beer and some rum.”