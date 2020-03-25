Alcohol and cannabis are two things consumers can’t seem to go without, even in the midst of a global pandemic and a halted economy.

The newly legal marijuana industry has never weathered an economic downturn, so the industry wasn’t entirely sure how it would perform in one. A survey of 1,005 US consumers by MKM Partners found that demand for pot appears to be just as inelastic as demand for alcohol.

When asked whether they were spending more or less on various discretionary categories as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, media, alcohol and cannabis were the categories that showed the highest indications of spending.