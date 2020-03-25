Reasoning that residents could use a break from a constant barrage of COVID-19 news, the town of Avon released a new website loaded with information about Avon and its finances.
The page, which was created with the organization ClearGov, has detailed statistics about Avon’s demographics, revenues, expenditures and debt – and comparisons with other municipalities and school systems.
In the demographics category, the data show that about half of Avon’s population are married couples, while 15 percent are seniors living alone.
Five percent of Avon’s residents earn above $200,000, and 14 percent earn below $25,000.
For those who want to go deep into local finance, the page has detailed breakdowns of revenue, debt, and expenditures.
Town Administrator Gregory Enos said the purpose of partnering with ClearGov was to make the workings of local government as transparent and understandable as possible. He said the information on the page would be particularly helpful now, when town offices were closed and the normal process of finalizing the town budget and town meeting warrant articles was interrupted.
The page is located at www.cleargov.com/massachusetts/norfolk/town/avon.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.