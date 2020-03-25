Reasoning that residents could use a break from a constant barrage of COVID-19 news, the town of Avon released a new website loaded with information about Avon and its finances.

The page, which was created with the organization ClearGov, has detailed statistics about Avon’s demographics, revenues, expenditures and debt – and comparisons with other municipalities and school systems.

In the demographics category, the data show that about half of Avon’s population are married couples, while 15 percent are seniors living alone.